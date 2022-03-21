$28,428+ tax & licensing
$28,428
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
89,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938393
- Stock #: BC0433B
- VIN: 2HKRW2H56HH109952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 89,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives this CR-V a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a Sunroof, a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, six speaker audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, 18 aluminum wheels, a power Sunroof, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, 18 Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
18" aluminum wheels
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,580 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
Grey aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
Overall Length: 4,586 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,951 mm
HondaLink
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5