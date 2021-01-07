2017 Honda Fit

+ taxes & licensing
*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 84T AS, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button. This Honda Fit has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Honda Fit LX - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC - Has Everything You Want *Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input jack, HondaLink Next Generation, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, text message function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC) and 2 USB device connectors, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Front Centre Armrest, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Fixed Interval Wipers, Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system, Emergency Sos, Electric Power-Assist Steering.*Only The Best Get Recognized*ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
