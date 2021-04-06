2017 Honda Fit

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover. This Honda Fit has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Fit SE - 60/40 MAGIC SEATS HDMI PORT - *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 6 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input jack, HondaLink Next Generation, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, text message function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC) and 2 USB device connectors, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Front Centre Armrest, Front Anti-Roll Bar.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5