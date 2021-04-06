Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Fit

47,074 KM

Details Description Features

$15,703

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,703

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit

SE - 60/40 MAGIC SEATS HDMI PORT -

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Fit

SE - 60/40 MAGIC SEATS HDMI PORT -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 6877974
  2. 6877974
  3. 6877974
  4. 6877974
  5. 6877974
  6. 6877974
  7. 6877974
  8. 6877974
  9. 6877974
  10. 6877974
  11. 6877974
  12. 6877974
  13. 6877974
  14. 6877974
  15. 6877974
  16. 6877974
  17. 6877974
  18. 6877974
  19. 6877974
  20. 6877974
  21. 6877974
  22. 6877974
  23. 6877974
  24. 6877974
  25. 6877974
  26. 6877974
  27. 6877974
  28. 6877974
  29. 6877974
  30. 6877974
  31. 6877974
  32. 6877974
  33. 6877974
Contact Seller

$15,703

+ taxes & licensing

47,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6877974
  • Stock #: U9958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-797M/GREY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9958
  • Mileage 47,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover. This Honda Fit has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Fit SE - 60/40 MAGIC SEATS HDMI PORT - *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 6 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input jack, HondaLink Next Generation, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, text message function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC) and 2 USB device connectors, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Front Centre Armrest, Front Anti-Roll Bar.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 58,003 KM
$16,196 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano S...
 185,000 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot Tou...
 20,252 KM
$46,565 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory