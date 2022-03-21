$20,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Honda Fit
2017 Honda Fit
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
76,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738303
- Stock #: BC0270B
- VIN: 3HGGK5H62HM100657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Super efficient and extremely capable, this Honda Fit is a small hatchback with a big personality. This 2017 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when you're riding with four of your friends. Plus, it's even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Honda's legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This hatchback has 76,511 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fit's trim level is SE. The mid-range SE is all about comfort. Features include a display audio system with a 7 inch touchscreen and 6 speaker audio, Bluetooth, a backup camera, traction control, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall Width: 1,694 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall height: 1,524 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Wheelbase: 2,530 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Rear Hip Room: 1,145 mm
Overall Length: 4,064 mm
Curb weight: 1,179 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5