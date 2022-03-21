2017 Honda Fit

$20,000 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8738303

Stock #: BC0270B

VIN: 3HGGK5H62HM100657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,511 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Tires: Width: 185 mm Overall Width: 1,694 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 953 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall height: 1,524 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Wheelbase: 2,530 mm Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm Rear Leg Room: 997 mm Fuel Capacity: 40 L Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Rear Hip Room: 1,145 mm Overall Length: 4,064 mm Curb weight: 1,179 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Integrated mobile satellite communications device Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

