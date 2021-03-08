Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

98,530 KM

Details Description Features

$18,300

+ tax & licensing
$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - NO ACCIDENTS - DEALER SERVICED

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - NO ACCIDENTS - DEALER SERVICED

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

98,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6668429
  • Stock #: 7989A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 7989A
  • Mileage 98,530 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda HR-V boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Bluetooth Connection, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, CD Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Head Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Front Seat(s), Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, A/C, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Rear Bench Seat, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone A/C, Cargo Shade, Security System, Climate Control, Telematics, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Requires Subscription*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Palladino Mazda located at 936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B2E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

