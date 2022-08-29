2017 Honda Odyssey

$35,705 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 6 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,660 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Rear DVD Entertainment Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Black grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Video player with DVD Audio/Video Remote Control Video Monitor Location: Front and rear Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Seatback storage: 4 Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Beverage cooler in console Center Console: Removable with covered storage Premium Sound Package Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,737 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm Front Head Room: 972 mm Manual child safety locks 3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L 3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm Overall Length: 5,153 mm Overall Width: 2,011 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm Curb weight: 2,090 kg HondaLink Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port High intensity low beam projector beam headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

