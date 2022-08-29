$37,231+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Honda Odyssey
Touring - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
76,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9072865
- Stock #: BC0492
- VIN: 5FNRL5H99HB504462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,556 KM
Vehicle Description
The Odysseys versatile interior is perfect for your unpredictable lifestyle. This 2017 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 76,556 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Touring. Touring is the top trim of the Odyssey and it shows in every detail. It comes packed with impressive features like the HondaVAC in car vacuum system, Honda DVD Ultrawide rear entertainment system, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with 12 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, satellite navigation, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Black grille w/chrome accents
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Video player with DVD
Audio/Video Remote Control
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Seatback storage: 4
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Beverage cooler in console
Center Console: Removable with covered storage
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,737 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm
Overall Length: 5,153 mm
Overall Width: 2,011 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm
Curb weight: 2,090 kg
HondaLink
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
