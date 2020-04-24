Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L- ALL WHEEL DRIVE, THIRD ROW SEATS, NAVIGATION

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L- ALL WHEEL DRIVE, THIRD ROW SEATS, NAVIGATION

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$29,606

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,546KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4904940
  • Stock #: U9451
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H74HB503503
Exterior Colour
NH-731P/BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

*This Honda Pilot Passed the Test! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+. ALG Residual Value Awards. KBB.com Best Buy Awards. KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Impressive Features Make This Honda Pilot EX-L Stand Out From The Crowd *Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

