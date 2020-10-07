Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

76,433 KM

$30,879

+ tax & licensing
$30,879

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX - BLIND SPOT CAMERA LANE DETECTION HEATED SEATS-

2017 Honda Pilot

EX - BLIND SPOT CAMERA LANE DETECTION HEATED SEATS-

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$30,879

+ taxes & licensing

76,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6050790
  Stock #: U9786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B-588PX/BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U9786
  • Mileage 76,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS. This Honda Pilot has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Pilot EX - BLIND SPOT CAMERA LANE DETECTION HEATED SEATS- Has Everything You Want *Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 3 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, HondaLink Emergency Sos, Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's and passenger's seat armrests, sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-row seat and 60/40 split-folding third-row seat, GVWR: 2,650 kgs, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets.*Only The Best Get Recognized*IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

