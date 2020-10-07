Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

57,416 KM

$35,226

+ tax & licensing
$35,226

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring - NEW ARRIVAL -

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring - NEW ARRIVAL -

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$35,226

+ taxes & licensing

57,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6179079
  Stock #: U9823

  • Exterior Colour NH-603P/WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U9823
  • Mileage 57,416 KM

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode. This Honda Pilot has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Honda Pilot Touring - NEW ARRIVAL - The Envy of Your Friends *Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS, SiriusXM, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Seat Mounted Armrest, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 10 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, HDMI input jack, HD Radio, 5 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds, Performance Speakers, Passenger Seat, Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Leather Door Trim Insert, Laminated Glass, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts.*Only The Best Get Recognized*IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

