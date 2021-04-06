Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

99,126 KM

Details Description Features

$28,126

+ tax & licensing
$28,126

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L - SUNROOF SPACIOUS & FUN TO DRIVE -

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L - SUNROOF SPACIOUS & FUN TO DRIVE -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$28,126

+ taxes & licensing

99,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23000A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-830MX/SILVER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 99,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. This Honda Pilot has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Pilot EX-L - SUNROOF SPACIOUS & FUN TO DRIVE - Has Everything You Want *Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, SiriusXM, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 3 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Leather Door Trim Insert, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, HondaLink Emergency Sos, Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

