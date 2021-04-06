2017 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. This Honda Pilot has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Pilot EX-L - VENTSHADE VISORS BLIND SPOT CAMERA - Has Everything You Want *Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, SiriusXM, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 3 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Leather Door Trim Insert, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, HondaLink Emergency Sos, Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5