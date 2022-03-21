$34,200+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
2017 Honda Ridgeline
Touring - Navigation - Sunroof
157,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8812802
- Stock #: 23883A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F74HB503456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
In the contect of pickup trucks, the Honda Ridgeline offers unheard of levels of ride smoothness, handling sophistication, and overall comfort, says Edmunds. This 2017 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 157,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Touring. You'll be amazed by the top of the line Touring trim. It comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 8 speaker premium audio, 4 USB ports, a truck bed audio system, heated and ventilated leather seats, memory driver's seat and mirrors, integrated LED bed lights, a power moonroof, a rear view camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Navigation
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall height: 1,798 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
Overall Length: 5,335 mm
Curb weight: 2,054 kg
Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
