Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

34,936 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5362895
  2. 5362895
  3. 5362895
  4. 5362895
  5. 5362895
  6. 5362895
  7. 5362895
  8. 5362895
  9. 5362895
  10. 5362895
  11. 5362895
  12. 5362895
  13. 5362895
  14. 5362895
  15. 5362895
  16. 5362895
  17. 5362895
  18. 5362895
  19. 5362895
  20. 5362895
  21. 5362895
  22. 5362895
  23. 5362895
  24. 5362895
  25. 5362895
  26. 5362895
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5362895
  • Stock #: 20184A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3HU332073

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20184A
  • Mileage 34,936 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Accent has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer.*This Hyundai Accent Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: USB/iPod, voice-activated Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Bluetooth controls, SiriusXM radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 56,097 KM
$16,399 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel!...
 89,060 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 99,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory