2017 Hyundai Accent

$13,480 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 4 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7490715

7490715 Stock #: 326582A

326582A VIN: KMHCT4AE2HU326582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,460 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.