2017 Hyundai Accent

64,572 KM

Details

$16,299

+ tax & licensing
$16,299

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$16,299

+ taxes & licensing

64,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8188707
  • Stock #: 855475A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1HU311450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 855475A
  • Mileage 64,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

