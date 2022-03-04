Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

65,439 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

LE

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

65,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8480832
  • Stock #: 174418A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU289510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

