2017 Hyundai Accent

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 4 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8480832

8480832 Stock #: 174418A

174418A VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU289510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 65,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.