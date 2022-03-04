$16,495+ tax & licensing
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
1-800-565-9829
2017 Hyundai Accent
2017 Hyundai Accent
LE
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
65,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8480832
- Stock #: 174418A
- VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU289510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,439 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5