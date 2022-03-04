Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

83,163 KM

Details Features

$15,725

+ tax & licensing
$15,725

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE Heated Front Seats + Sunroof!

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE Heated Front Seats + Sunroof!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$15,725

+ taxes & licensing

83,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8636510
  • Stock #: US1341AA
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE1HU204148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US1341AA
  • Mileage 83,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

