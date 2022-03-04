Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

38,133 KM

Details Features

$18,399

+ tax & licensing
$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

38,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8476425
  • Stock #: 159434B
  • VIN: 5NPD74LFXHH159434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 159434B
  • Mileage 38,133 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

