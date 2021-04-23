Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

76,862 KM

Details Description Features

$20,194

+ tax & licensing
$20,194

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - CERTIFIED - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES -

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - CERTIFIED - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$20,194

+ taxes & licensing

76,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6994730
  • Stock #: 23123A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,862 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Streaming Audio, Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted, 5" colour touch-screen, rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Self Certify*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

