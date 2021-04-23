2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Streaming Audio, Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted, 5" colour touch-screen, rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Self Certify*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
