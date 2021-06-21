Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,768 KM

Details Description Features

$20,599

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Sport 2.4 Premium

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

64,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7457897
  • Stock #: 377718A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0HG421576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 377718A
  • Mileage 64,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

