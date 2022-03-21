Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

131,341 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8696234
  Stock #: 903452A
  VIN: KM8SNDHF6HU179364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 903452A
  • Mileage 131,341 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

