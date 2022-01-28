Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

146,913 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

146,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8187948
  Stock #: U1565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U1565
  • Mileage 146,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

