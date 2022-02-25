Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

64,471 KM

Details Features

$22,199

+ tax & licensing
$22,199

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

LIMITED

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

64,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8444709
  • Stock #: 119033A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AFXHH501712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

