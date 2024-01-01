$17,218+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$17,218
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA42HU354858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!
This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 154,000 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Coloured Grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Overall Length: 4,475 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$17,218
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2017 Hyundai Tucson