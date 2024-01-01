Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether its running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 154,000 kms. Its ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Premium. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canadas premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

2017 Hyundai Tucson

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,218

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

Contact Seller

$17,218

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,000KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA42HU354858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 154,000 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Coloured Grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Overall Length: 4,475 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Sudbury, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GX - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 47,320 KM $20,599 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra - Low Mileage for sale in Sudbury, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra - Low Mileage 33,291 KM $20,532 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE - IN TRANSIT for sale in Sudbury, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE - IN TRANSIT 81,400 KM $21,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,218

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson