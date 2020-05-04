990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
People can't stop talking about this highly touted 2017 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary. 10 Most Awarded Brands.*This Jeep Patriot is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary Has Features To Talk About *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GK 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Fog Lamps, Body-Colour Door Handles, Jeep Bronze Badging, Front Heated Seats, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlamps, Jeep 75th Anniversary Package, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Bronze Tow Hooks, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tangerine Interior Accents, 4x4 Bronze Badge, Bright Exhaust Tip, Bronze Fascia Applique, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, 75th Anniversary Badge, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Illuminated Entry, Bronze Roof Rails, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Moroccan Sun Interior Accents, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Remote USB Port, Bronze Patriot Badge, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Bronze Liftgate Appliq.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 can get you a tried-and-true Patriot today!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
