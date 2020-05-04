Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 3.6L Sahara 4WD 1-Owner Trade W/Lthr & Navigat

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 3.6L Sahara 4WD 1-Owner Trade W/Lthr & Navigat

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

  1. 4975158
  2. 4975158
  3. 4975158
  4. 4975158
  5. 4975158
  6. 4975158
  7. 4975158
  8. 4975158
  9. 4975158
  10. 4975158
  11. 4975158
  12. 4975158
  13. 4975158
  14. 4975158
  15. 4975158
  16. 4975158
  17. 4975158
  18. 4975158
  19. 4975158
Contact Seller

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,017KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4975158
  • Stock #: 5907A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5HL611361
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER DOYLE DODGE TRADE-IN! CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS! 3.6L VVT PENTASTAR V6! AUTOMATIC! HEATED LEATHER! GPS NAVIGATION! DUAL TOP GROUP - 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARD-TOP PAINT-MATCHED SUNRIDER SOFT TOP! FACTORY REMOTE START! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! 18-INCH ALLOYS! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF CHRYSLER 5YR/100,000KMS GOLD PLAN EXTENDED WARRANTY VALID UNTIL AUGUST 18, 2022 OR 100,000KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST!! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Safety
  • Onstar
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Lift Out Roof
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 RAM 1500 BIG Ho...
 1,220 KM
$52,991 + tax & lic
2019 RAM ProMaster C...
 37,157 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 6.4L C...
 17,725 KM
$43,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-431-XXXX

(click to show)

888-431-5523

Send A Message