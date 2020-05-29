Menu
$26,535

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport- HARD TOP/SOFT TOP

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport- HARD TOP/SOFT TOP

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$26,535

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,632KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048148
  • Stock #: 22134A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG0HL500976
Exterior Colour
RHINO
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Find out why everyone is talking about this top rated 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport. 10 Best SUVs , 10 Most Fun SUVs.*This Jeep Wrangler is a Safety Superstar! *10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Impressive Features Make This Jeep Wrangler Sport Stand Out From The Crowd *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual , WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD), RHINO, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD).*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 to claim your Jeep Wrangler!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
  • BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
  • Rhino
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
  • WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
  • TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

