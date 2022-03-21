$33,931+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,931
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Cruise Control - Removable Top
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$33,931
+ taxes & licensing
52,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8960935
- Stock #: U10422
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG2HL718742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Car and Driver, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle in the ever-expanding family that most resembles the rugged no-frills, go-anywhere, do anything ethos of the original. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 52,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top, and square design. A focus on function enhances the interior thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls and an audio aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG2HL718742.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
2 door
Body-coloured grille
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 75
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Removable Top
Automatic locking hubs
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Rear door type: Conventional
Tumble forward rear seats
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Video Monitor Location: Front
Manual convertible roof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,423 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,135 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,557 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,223 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm
Curb weight: 1,759 kg
Overall height: 1,842 mm
Overall Length: 4,173 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5