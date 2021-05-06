Menu
2017 Kia Forte

47,098 KM

Details Description Features

$14,538

+ tax & licensing
$14,538

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES -

2017 Kia Forte

EX - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$14,538

+ taxes & licensing

47,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7128289
  • Stock #: U9984A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9984A
  • Mileage 47,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (Eco/Normal/Sport), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Kia Forte has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Kia Forte EX - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES - The Envy of Your Friends *Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: low rolling resistance, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7" multimedia interface UVO3 w/Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweeter speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Cloth seat trim, Power Rear Windows, Light Tinted Glass, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Illuminated Glove Box, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Full Carpet Floor Covering.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

