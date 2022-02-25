$36,912+ tax & licensing
$36,912
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
Base - Heated Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
62,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421026
- Stock #: BC0332
- VIN: JTJBARBZ0H2106239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing this 2017 Lexus NX, a showcase of luxury, performance, and design. This 2017 Lexus NX 200t is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, the 2017 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 62,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V PDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our NX 200t's trim level is Base. This Lexus NX crossover comes with impressive features to complement its bold presence. Features include dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, power mirrors with integrated turn signals, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, heated front seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Lexus Display Audio with Bluetooth and a USB port, LED headlights and taillights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Led Headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Type of tires: M+S
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Headlight cleaners with washer
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,837 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Led Headlights
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,088 mm
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,545 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,360 kg
Rear Leg Room: 918 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low beam projector beam headlights
1 USB port
