2017 Mazda CX-9

Listing ID: 9573985

Stock #: N10PA035T

VIN: JM3TCBDYXH0143461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,171 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Aluminum dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Seatback storage: 4 Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display Chrome aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Front Head Room: 1,019 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Overall Width: 1,969 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm Overall height: 1,717 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Curb weight: 1,969 kg Lane Keep Assist Piano black/aluminum door trim Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm Wheelbase: 2,930 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm Overall Length: 5,065 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Mazda Connect Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

