2017 Mazda CX-9
GT - Navigation
106,171KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9573985
- Stock #: N10PA035T
- VIN: JM3TCBDYXH0143461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Both inside and out, the 2017 Mazda CX-9 is a stunnerwait until you drive it. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This SUV has 106,171 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT. Features on this GT CX-9 include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, leather seats, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Seatback storage: 4
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Chrome aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,969 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,717 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Curb weight: 1,969 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Piano black/aluminum door trim
Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm
Wheelbase: 2,930 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm
Overall Length: 5,065 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Mazda Connect
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
