$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,234KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 55SWF4KBXHU223186
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA107
- Mileage 164,234 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
As KBB.com says of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, it ushers in the new Mercedes-Benz design language, which is bolder and more muscular than any C-Class before it. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A long and sleek design provides a strong first impression for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Ample interior space and modern amenities enhance the refinement and comfort of the cabin for this model. Attention to detail creates a luxury ride you are sure to enjoy.This sedan has 164,234 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
As KBB.com says of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, it ushers in the new Mercedes-Benz design language, which is bolder and more muscular than any C-Class before it. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A long and sleek design provides a strong first impression for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Ample interior space and modern amenities enhance the refinement and comfort of the cabin for this model. Attention to detail creates a luxury ride you are sure to enjoy.This sedan has 164,234 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Run flat tires
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Overall Length: 4,686 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 2,840 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg
Front Head Room: 942 mm
Curb weight: 1,625 kg
Overall height: 1,442 mm
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Max cargo capacity: 480 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
MB Apps
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2020 Audi Q3 Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Premium Audio 47,000 KM $33,964 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC - Night Package 61,182 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC 62,922 KM $19,589 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class