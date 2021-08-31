2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

- Listing ID: 7707370
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Mileage
56,777 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Tires - Front Performance
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Touchpad
19" 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
Front collision mitigation
