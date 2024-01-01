$25,903+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC - Sport Package
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC - Sport Package
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$25,903
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,000KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB1HA994629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LED Lighting System, Sport Package, Premium Package, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Running Boards!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class remains a cut above its competition in sophistication and luxury, making it an excellent choice for anybody wanting a capable, comfortable and confident 2-row luxury SUV, says KBB.com. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Elegance inside and out make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a stand out. This model features a quiet cabin with upscale features. Numerous advanced safety and technology amenities ensure added confidence whenever you are on the road. Multiple options provide enough choice to meet the demands of all types of buyers. This SUV has 118,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 400 4MATIC. Fitted with a high revving turbocharged V6 engine, this GLE 400 4MATIC has a little more grunt and is a lot smoother than its diesel variants. Yet just like any other GLE it is extremely luxurious and refined with fitted options such as a 8 speaker stereo with SiriusXM and an 8 inch display, a heated leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats upholstered in Artico leather, push button start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, a home-link garage door transmitter, blind spot sensors, active forward brake assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Led Lighting System, Sport Package, Premium Package, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Running Boards.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Running Boards
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
LED Lighting System
Max cargo capacity: 2,010 L
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Wheelbase: 2,915 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,483 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,900 kg
Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Curb weight: 2,130 kg
Overall height: 1,796 mm
Overall Length: 4,819 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$25,903
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE