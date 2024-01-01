$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Passenger Van RWD 126"
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Passenger Van RWD 126"
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,867KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WD4BG2EE8H3217283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,867 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
With a prestigious badge on the finely sculpted front end, this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van will undeniably create a new face for your venture. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mercedes Benz Metris passenger Van perfectly fills the need for the ultimate up class, elegant, refined passenger hauler that offers nothing but the best in comfort and style. From the reassuring ride quality to the elegant yet restrained exterior, this Metris Passenger Van is clearly at the top of the game within its segment.This van has 181,867 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Metris Passenger Van's trim level is RWD 126. With exceptional passenger and driver safety ratings, and a relaxed and comfortable interior, this Metris Passenger Van is the ultimate people and cargo hauler. Options include a 9 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and iPod interface, removable 3rd row seats, remote key-less entry, air conditioning with rear HVAC, multiple storage compartments for driver and passengers, power first row windows, optional vinyl or rubber floor trim for extended durability, a full cloth headliner and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
With a prestigious badge on the finely sculpted front end, this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van will undeniably create a new face for your venture. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mercedes Benz Metris passenger Van perfectly fills the need for the ultimate up class, elegant, refined passenger hauler that offers nothing but the best in comfort and style. From the reassuring ride quality to the elegant yet restrained exterior, this Metris Passenger Van is clearly at the top of the game within its segment.This van has 181,867 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Metris Passenger Van's trim level is RWD 126. With exceptional passenger and driver safety ratings, and a relaxed and comfortable interior, this Metris Passenger Van is the ultimate people and cargo hauler. Options include a 9 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and iPod interface, removable 3rd row seats, remote key-less entry, air conditioning with rear HVAC, multiple storage compartments for driver and passengers, power first row windows, optional vinyl or rubber floor trim for extended durability, a full cloth headliner and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Heat Ducts
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Floor Covering
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Interior air filtration
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Partial with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Black bumpers
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
Silver steel rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall height: 1,910 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 2,200 kg
Wheelbase: 3,200 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,050 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,100 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Overall Length: 5,141 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,054 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 1,029 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van RWD 126" 181,867 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC - Sunroof - Navigation 13,650 KM $54,357 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV $11,015 OF OPTIONS INCLUDED! 118,141 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris