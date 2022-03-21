$20,705+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
73,608KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933251
- Stock #: 23623B
- VIN: JA32V2FW9HU607535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,608 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 73,608 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Overall Length: 4,625 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
Curb weight: 1,420 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Manual child safety locks
