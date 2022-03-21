2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$20,705 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8933251

8933251 Stock #: 23623B

23623B VIN: JA32V2FW9HU607535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,608 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 935 mm Max cargo capacity: 348 L Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Overall Length: 4,625 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Curb weight: 1,420 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.