$13,541
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
65,056KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8409006
- Stock #: BC0208
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP1HL266243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 65,056 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Overall height: 1,527 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,537 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 860 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,269 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,295 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,217 mm
Overall Length: 3,827 mm
Overall Width: 1,665 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
