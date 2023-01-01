Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

125,618 KM

Details Description Features

$33,766

+ tax & licensing
$33,766

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$33,766

+ taxes & licensing

125,618KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9737146
  • Stock #: N01PA136T
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E54HN530818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Supportive seats and a quiet cabin make this Nissan Titan practical and comfortable for cruising the highway or the job site. This 2017 Nissan Titan is for sale today in Sudbury.

Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 125,618 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.6L V8 32V GDI DOHC engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear

Suspension

Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Seating

Split rear bench

Additional Features

4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,615 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Wheelbase: 3,550 mm
Front Head Room: 1,040 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Manual child safety locks
AppLink
Front Shoulder Room: 1,609 mm
1 USB port

