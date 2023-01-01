2017 Nissan Versa

$3,700 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10399044

10399044 Stock #: N01QA558T1

N01QA558T1 VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL363115

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N01QA558T1

Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Metal-look shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Rear Head Room: 964 mm Overall Width: 1,695 mm Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 41 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm Front Head Room: 1,037 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,537 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,084 L Overall Length: 4,157 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,238 mm Front Hip Room: 1,233 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,574 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

