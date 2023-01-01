$3,700+ tax & licensing
$3,700
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Nissan Versa
2017 Nissan Versa
Note
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$3,700
+ taxes & licensing
167,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10399044
- Stock #: N01QA558T1
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL363115
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N01QA558T1
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 167,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Convenience
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Metal-look shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm
Front Head Room: 1,037 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,537 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,084 L
Overall Length: 4,157 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,233 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,574 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5