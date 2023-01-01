Menu
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 170,099 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application target=_blank>https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application</a><br><br> <br/><br>Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors arent what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

2017 Nissan Versa

170,099 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

170,099KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP7HL361584

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P01PA219W
  • Mileage 170,099 KM

Vehicle Description

With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 170,099 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Convenience

Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Metal-look shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm
Front Head Room: 1,037 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,537 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,084 L
Overall Length: 4,157 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,233 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,574 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights

