Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - HEATED LEATHER!! SUNROOF!! BACKUP CAM!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - HEATED LEATHER!! SUNROOF!! BACKUP CAM!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 4846278
  2. 4846278
  3. 4846278
  4. 4846278
  5. 4846278
  6. 4846278
  7. 4846278
  8. 4846278
  9. 4846278
  10. 4846278
  11. 4846278
  12. 4846278
  13. 4846278
  14. 4846278
  15. 4846278
  16. 4846278
  17. 4846278
  18. 4846278
  19. 4846278
  20. 4846278
  21. 4846278
  22. 4846278
  23. 4846278
  24. 4846278
Contact Seller

$34,478

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,377KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4846278
  • Stock #: P0045
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT7HS553998
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Cattle Tan/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Lumbar Adjust, WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/SILVER PAINTED INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK).*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *PEARL WHITE, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Body Colour Fender Flares, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Bright Front Bumper, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, CATTLE TAN/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Brown Inserts, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • PEARL WHITE
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/SILVER PAINTED INSERTS
  • CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
  • Requires Subscription
  • MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Bright Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
 14,445 KM
$73,120 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 95,002 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 31,852 KM
$27,930 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Send A Message