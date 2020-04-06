1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Lumbar Adjust, WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/SILVER PAINTED INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK).*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *PEARL WHITE, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Body Colour Fender Flares, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Bright Front Bumper, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, CATTLE TAN/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Brown Inserts, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9