Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Sport -HEATED SEATS!! BACK-UP CAM!! BLUETOOTH!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport -HEATED SEATS!! BACK-UP CAM!! BLUETOOTH!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 4846287
  2. 4846287
  3. 4846287
  4. 4846287
  5. 4846287
  6. 4846287
  7. 4846287
  8. 4846287
  9. 4846287
  10. 4846287
  11. 4846287
  12. 4846287
  13. 4846287
  14. 4846287
  15. 4846287
  16. 4846287
  17. 4846287
  18. 4846287
  19. 4846287
  20. 4846287
  21. 4846287
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4846287
  • Stock #: P0033
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS552453
Exterior Colour
RED PEARL
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Lumbar Adjust, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED PEARL, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/VINYL BOLSTERS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
  • Red Pearl
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/VINYL BOLSTERS
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
 14,445 KM
$73,120 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 95,002 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 31,852 KM
$27,930 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Send A Message