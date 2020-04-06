1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Lumbar Adjust, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED PEARL, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/VINYL BOLSTERS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
