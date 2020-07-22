Menu
2017 RAM 1500

50,445 KM

Details Description Features

$32,097

+ tax & licensing
$32,097

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman!! BACKUP CAMERA!! 4X4!! CREW BAB!!

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman!! BACKUP CAMERA!! 4X4!! CREW BAB!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$32,097

+ taxes & licensing

50,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5652948
  • Stock #: 20155A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG7HS552780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,445 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Black Door Handles, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Outdoorsman Group, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks , RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLUE STREAK PEARL, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/APD, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/AP1, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Blue Streak Pearl
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/APD
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
Black Tubular Side Steps w/AP1
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear Extra HD S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

