Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Lower Two-Tone Paint Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Blue Streak Pearl Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD) BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/APD GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) Black Tubular Side Steps w/AP1 RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear Extra HD S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.