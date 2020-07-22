+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Black Door Handles, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Outdoorsman Group, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks , RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLUE STREAK PEARL, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/APD, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/AP1, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
