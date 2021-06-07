Menu
2017 RAM 1500

43,023 KM

Details Description Features

$35,588

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

ST 4X4 - CLEAN CARFAX !

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

43,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7320050
  • Stock #: US1250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,023 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2017 Ram 1500.The ST provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**5.7L HEMI V8 Multi-Displacement System - Speed control - Electronic power rack and pinion steering - Front heavy-duty shock absorbers - Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers - Front stabilizer bar - Active Grille Shutters.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Heavy-duty vinyl 40/20/40 split bench seat - Front armrest with three cup holders - Power windows and locks - 2nd-row in-floor storage bins - Rear folding seat - Black vinyl floor covering - Rear fixed window - Tinted-glass windows - Instrument cluster with 3.5-inch Driver Information Display - Black instrument panel bezel - 3.0 AM/FM radio - Six-speaker audio system - Media Hub with audio jack and remote USB port.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Rear Step Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Popular Equipment Group
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear beverage holders
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Front wheel independent suspension
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
Radio: 3.0
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

