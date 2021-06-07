+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2285
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2017 Ram 1500.The ST provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**5.7L HEMI V8 Multi-Displacement System - Speed control - Electronic power rack and pinion steering - Front heavy-duty shock absorbers - Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers - Front stabilizer bar - Active Grille Shutters.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Heavy-duty vinyl 40/20/40 split bench seat - Front armrest with three cup holders - Power windows and locks - 2nd-row in-floor storage bins - Rear folding seat - Black vinyl floor covering - Rear fixed window - Tinted-glass windows - Instrument cluster with 3.5-inch Driver Information Display - Black instrument panel bezel - 3.0 AM/FM radio - Six-speaker audio system - Media Hub with audio jack and remote USB port.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
