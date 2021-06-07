$35,588 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7320050

7320050 Stock #: US1250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 43,023 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front & Rear Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Folding Seat Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Rear Step Bumper SPEED CONTROL Popular Equipment Group Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Rear beverage holders Carpet Floor Covering Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Spray-in bedliner Front wheel independent suspension Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) Radio: 3.0 Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.