2017 RAM 1500

140,972 KM

Details Description Features

$40,799

+ tax & licensing
$40,799

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$40,799

+ taxes & licensing

140,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7984317
  • Stock #: 025199B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT7HS707625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

