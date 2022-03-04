$36,824+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,824
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
ST - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$36,824
+ taxes & licensing
44,888KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8608928
- Stock #: 23803A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KTXHG668612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,888 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 44,888 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KTXHG668612.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Argent styled steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 17.5 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Overall height: 1,969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,437 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5