Listing ID: 8627543

8627543 Stock #: 23816A

23816A VIN: 1C6RR7MT7HS705279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,950 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Overall height: 1,984 mm HD auxilliary engine cooler Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims SiriusXM Curb weight: 2,500 kg Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports

