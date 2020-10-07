2017 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.42 axle ratio TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire Park-Sense rear park assist system WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD 220-Amp Alternator Black Tubular Side Steps PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors Requires Subscription COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding S... LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener P... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur... RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Door Handles Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround Black Ram 2500 Badge Black Wheel Centre Hub Painted Front...

