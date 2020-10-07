2017 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 2500 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port, 8.4" Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4), PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS), FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air, Winter Front Grille Cover, Tow Hooks, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Power Lumbar Adjust, Charge Only Remote USB Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Storage Tray, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
