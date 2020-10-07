Menu
2017 RAM 2500

108,105 KM

Details Description Features

$50,101

+ tax & licensing
$50,101

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SLT!! 6.7L TURBO DIESEL!! HEATED SEATS!!

2017 RAM 2500

SLT!! 6.7L TURBO DIESEL!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$50,101

+ taxes & licensing

108,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5857725
  • Stock #: 20189A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL7HG588163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 108,105 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port, 8.4" Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4), PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS), FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air, Winter Front Grille Cover, Tow Hooks, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Power Lumbar Adjust, Charge Only Remote USB Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Storage Tray, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.42 axle ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Park-Sense rear park assist system
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
220-Amp Alternator
Black Tubular Side Steps
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding S...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener P...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur...
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Door Handles Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround Black Ram 2500 Badge Black Wheel Centre Hub Painted Front...

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

