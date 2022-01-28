Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

73,363 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Touring Heated Seats w/ a Leather Steering Wheel! 6.5'' Touchscreen!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

73,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8184060
  • Stock #: S22085A
  • VIN: 4S3GKAB6XH3623944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,363 KM

Vehicle Description

A Crystal White Pearl exterior with cloth upholstery, this 2017 Impreza Touring comes with dual-mode heated seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, electronic cruise control and a rear-view camera! A 6.5'' infotainment touchscreen display compatible with Apple Carplay/ AndroidAuto/Starlink/Bluetooth and USB connected to 6 speakers throughout the car will be sure to take care of any music lovers needs! Ensure a smooth drive with Subaru Symmetrical AWD and 16'' aluminum-alloy wheels!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

